Colorado State faces UNLV following Roddy’s 31-point outing

Colorado State Rams (21-3, 11-3 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (15-11, 7-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado State Rams (21-3, 11-3 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (15-11, 7-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits the UNLV Rebels after David Roddy scored 31 points in Colorado State’s 83-68 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rebels have gone 10-3 in home games. UNLV is fourth in the MWC with 14.2 assists per game led by Jordan McCabe averaging 4.9.

The Rams are 11-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Rebels won 88-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Bryce Hamilton led the Rebels with 45 points, and Isaiah Stevens led the Rams with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royce Hamm Jr. is averaging 8.4 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Rebels. Hamilton is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Roddy is scoring 19.9 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rams. Stevens is averaging 9.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

