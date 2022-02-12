SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Colorado State faces Boise…

Colorado State faces Boise State after Roddy’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 3:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado State Rams (18-3, 9-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-5, 10-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits the Boise State Broncos after David Roddy scored 21 points in Colorado State’s 65-50 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Broncos are 10-2 in home games. Boise State ranks seventh in college basketball giving up 59.0 points per game while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Rams are 9-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncos and Rams match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Akot is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 10.5 points. Abu Kigab is shooting 44.8% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 15.5 points and five assists for the Rams. Roddy is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 66.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up