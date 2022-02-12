Colorado State faces Boise State after Roddy’s 21-point game

Colorado State Rams (18-3, 9-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-5, 10-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (18-3, 9-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-5, 10-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits the Boise State Broncos after David Roddy scored 21 points in Colorado State’s 65-50 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Broncos are 10-2 in home games. Boise State ranks seventh in college basketball giving up 59.0 points per game while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Rams are 9-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncos and Rams match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Akot is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 10.5 points. Abu Kigab is shooting 44.8% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 15.5 points and five assists for the Rams. Roddy is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 66.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.