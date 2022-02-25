CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Colorado hosts No. 2 Arizona following Tubelis’ 23-point performance

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 3:42 AM

Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 10-8 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona takes on the Colorado Buffaloes after Azuolas Tubelis scored 23 points in Arizona’s 97-77 win over the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 11-5 in home games. Colorado has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 15-1 in Pac-12 play. Arizona has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 76-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Justin Kier led the Wildcats with 14 points, and KJ Simpson led the Buffaloes with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Walker is averaging 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kerr Kriisa averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 43.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

