Colorado Buffaloes play the Arizona State Sun Devils on 5-game win streak

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:22 AM

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-16, 6-10 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 10-7 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado is looking to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against Arizona State.

The Buffaloes have gone 11-4 in home games. Colorado is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Sun Devils are 6-10 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State is 5-4 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buffaloes won 75-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Jabari Walker led the Buffaloes with 18 points, and Jalen Graham led the Sun Devils with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

DJ Horne averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Marreon Jackson is averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

