Colorado Buffaloes play the Arizona State Sun Devils on 5-game win streak

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-16, 6-10 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 10-7 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -6; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into a matchup against Arizona State as winners of five consecutive games.

The Buffaloes have gone 11-4 in home games. Colorado scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Sun Devils have gone 6-10 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State is 3-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buffaloes won the last matchup 75-57 on Jan. 16. Jabari Walker scored 18 points points to help lead the Buffaloes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeshawn Barthelemy is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 11 points. Walker is averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Marreon Jackson is averaging 10 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sun Devils. Jalen Graham is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

