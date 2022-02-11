Colgate visits Loyola (MD) after Spencer’s 27-point game

Colgate Raiders (13-11, 9-2 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-11, 7-6 Patriot) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Colgate Raiders (13-11, 9-2 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-11, 7-6 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Colgate Raiders after Cam Spencer scored 27 points in Loyola (MD)’s 68-64 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Greyhounds have gone 9-2 in home games. Loyola (MD) is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Raiders are 9-2 against Patriot opponents. Colgate has a 6-8 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Raiders won 65-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Tucker Richardson led the Raiders with 12 points, and Spencer led the Greyhounds with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is shooting 48.2% and averaging 19.3 points for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Nelly Cummings is averaging 15.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

