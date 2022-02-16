Colgate visits Army following Records’ 21-point game

Colgate Raiders (15-11, 11-2 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-13, 7-7 Patriot) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Colgate Raiders (15-11, 11-2 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-13, 7-7 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the Army Black Knights after Keegan Records scored 21 points in Colgate’s 69-61 victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Black Knights have gone 9-3 at home. Army leads the Patriot in rebounding, averaging 34.4 boards. Charlie Peterson paces the Black Knights with 6.0 rebounds.

The Raiders are 11-2 against conference opponents. Colgate is fifth in the Patriot with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Records averaging 2.4.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Raiders won 76-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Jack Ferguson led the Raiders with 14 points, and Josh Caldwell led the Black Knights with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is shooting 39.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Black Knights. Chris Mann is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Nelly Cummings is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Tucker Richardson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.