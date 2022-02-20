Colgate takes home win streak into matchup with American

American Eagles (7-19, 4-11 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (16-11, 13-2 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (7-19, 4-11 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (16-11, 13-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts American aiming to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Raiders are 10-1 on their home court. Colgate ranks fifth in the Patriot with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Keegan Records averaging 2.3.

The Eagles are 4-11 against Patriot opponents. American ranks seventh in the Patriot shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Raiders won 86-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Nelly Cummings led the Raiders with 21 points, and Johnny O’Neil led the Eagles with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cummings is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Stacy Beckton Jr. is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Eagles. Colin Smalls is averaging 9.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

