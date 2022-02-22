Colgate Raiders take on the Holy Cross Crusaders, seek 11th straight win

Colgate Raiders (18-11, 14-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-19, 7-9 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (18-11, 14-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-19, 7-9 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate aims to keep its 10-game win streak alive when the Raiders take on Holy Cross.

The Crusaders have gone 5-6 in home games. Holy Cross gives up 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Raiders have gone 14-2 against Patriot opponents. Colgate is fifth in the Patriot scoring 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Keegan Records averaging 3.6.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Raiders won the last matchup 87-60 on Feb. 7. Records scored 16 points to help lead the Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrell Luc is averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Crusaders. Gerrale Gates is averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

Nelly Cummings is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Raiders: 10-0, averaging 77.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.