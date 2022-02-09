Colgate hosts Lehigh after Taylor’s 26-point performance

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-15, 7-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (12-11, 8-2 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-15, 7-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (12-11, 8-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces the Colgate Raiders after Evan Taylor scored 26 points in Lehigh’s 80-74 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Raiders have gone 7-1 at home. Colgate is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountain Hawks are 7-5 in conference matchups. Lehigh has a 5-10 record against teams above .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountain Hawks won 85-81 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Keith Higgins Jr. led the Mountain Hawks with 23 points, and Tucker Richardson led the Raiders with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Raiders. Nelly Cummings is averaging 9.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Taylor is scoring 14.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Higgins is averaging 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.