Colgate hosts Lafayette after Quinn’s 22-point game

Lafayette Leopards (8-15, 5-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (14-11, 10-2 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lafayette Leopards (8-15, 5-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (14-11, 10-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -14.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces the Colgate Raiders after Neal Quinn scored 22 points in Lafayette’s 73-69 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Raiders have gone 8-1 at home. Colgate is fifth in the Patriot with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Keegan Records averaging 2.6.

The Leopards have gone 5-7 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Raiders won 72-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Jack Ferguson led the Raiders with 19 points, and Quinn led the Leopards with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is averaging 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Raiders. Records is averaging 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 72.9% over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Quinn is averaging 14.4 points, eight rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.