Colgate hosts Boston University following Mathon’s 26-point game

Boston University Terriers (19-9, 10-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (16-11, 12-2 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston University Terriers (19-9, 10-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (16-11, 12-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on the Colgate Raiders after Sukhmail Mathon scored 26 points in Boston University’s 78-65 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Raiders have gone 9-1 at home. Colgate is the top team in the Patriot shooting 39.6% from downtown, led by Pearson Parker shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Terriers are 10-5 in Patriot play. Boston University has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Terriers won the last matchup 76-72 on Jan. 28. Mathon scored 22 points to help lead the Terriers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Cummings is averaging 15.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Raiders. Tucker Richardson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Javante McCoy is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Terriers: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.