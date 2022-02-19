Colgate hosts Boston University after Ferguson’s 22-point game

Boston University Terriers (19-9, 10-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (16-11, 12-2 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boston University Terriers (19-9, 10-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (16-11, 12-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts the Boston University Terriers after Jack Ferguson scored 22 points in Colgate’s 100-90 victory over the Army Black Knights.

The Raiders are 9-1 on their home court. Colgate is the top team in the Patriot shooting 39.6% from downtown, led by Pearson Parker shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Terriers have gone 10-5 against Patriot opponents. Boston University scores 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Terriers won 76-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Sukhmail Mathon led the Terriers with 22 points, and Nelly Cummings led the Raiders with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ferguson is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 12.1 points. Tucker Richardson is averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Javante McCoy is averaging 16.6 points for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Terriers: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.