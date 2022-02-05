Coleman’s late 3-pointer lifts NJIT past Stony Brook 65-62

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Miles Coleman’s 3-pointer with two seconds left lifted NJIT to a 65-62 win over Stony Brook…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Miles Coleman’s 3-pointer with two seconds left lifted NJIT to a 65-62 win over Stony Brook on Saturday night, ending the Highlanders seven-game losing streak.

Keeshawn Mason came off the bench to score 16 points and Coleman had 16 points for NJIT (9-12, 4-7 America East Conference). Antwuan Butler added 11 points. Matt Faw had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Anthony Roberts had 15 points for the Seawolves (13-9, 5-4). Frankie Policelli added 15 points. Tykei Greene had 11 points.

