Coleman leads Northwestern State past Incarnate Word 88-64

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kendal Coleman had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Northwestern State rolled to an 88-64 victory over Incarnate Word on Thursday night.

Coleman made 9 of 11 shots from the floor for the Demons (8-19, 5-8 Southland Conference). Cedric Garrett had 14 points. Jalen King added 11 points and Carvell Teasett scored 10.

Brandon Swaby had 18 points and nine rebounds to pace the Cardinals (5-22, 2-11). Josh Morgan added 14 points. Drew Lutz had 13 points.

Robert ”RJ” Glasper, who led the Cardinals in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, was held to six points on 3-of-13 shooting.

The Demons are undefeated in three games against the Cardinals this season. Most recently, Northwestern State defeated UIW 79-70 on Jan. 27.

