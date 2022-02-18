Coleman leads Northwestern State against Texas A&M-CC after 20-point game

Northwestern State Demons (8-19, 4-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-10, 3-6 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (8-19, 4-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-10, 3-6 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Kendal Coleman scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 88-64 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Islanders have gone 8-3 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is fourth in the Southland with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Jackson averaging 0.8.

The Demons are 4-6 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State has a 1-12 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season in Southland play. The Demons won the last meeting 90-76 on Jan. 29. Carvell Teasett scored 27 points to help lead the Demons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.7 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Coleman is averaging 15.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Demons. Teasett is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.