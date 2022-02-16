Coleman leads Northwestern State against Incarnate Word after 21-point performance

Northwestern State Demons (7-19, 3-6 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-21, 1-8 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (7-19, 3-6 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-21, 1-8 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Kendal Coleman scored 21 points in Northwestern State’s 80-75 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Cardinals are 4-8 on their home court. Incarnate Word ranks eighth in the Southland with 20.2 points per game in the paint led by RJ Glasper averaging 0.8.

The Demons are 3-6 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the third time this season in Southland play. The Demons won the last meeting 79-70 on Jan. 28. Coleman scored 25 points to help lead the Demons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lutz is averaging 9.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Cardinals. Glasper is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Emareyon McDonald averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Coleman is averaging 15.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Demons: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.