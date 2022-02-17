OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | US men's curling reach semis | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Coleman leads Northwestern State…

Coleman leads Northwestern State against Incarnate Word after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northwestern State Demons (7-19, 3-6 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-21, 1-8 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Kendal Coleman scored 21 points in Northwestern State’s 80-75 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Cardinals have gone 4-8 at home. Incarnate Word is 4-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Demons are 3-6 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. The Demons won 79-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Coleman led the Demons with 25 points, and Charlie Yoder led the Cardinals with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Glasper averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Yoder is shooting 43.4% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Coleman is averaging 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Demons. Carvell Teasett is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Demons: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up