OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Coleman leads Hawaii over…

Coleman leads Hawaii over UC San Diego 65-53

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Noel Coleman had 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Hawaii to a 65-53 win over UC San Diego on Thursday night.

Junior Madut had 16 points for Hawaii (13-8, 9-3 Big West Conference). Kamaka Hepa added 12 points and eight rebounds. Bernardo Da Silva had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Bryce Pope had 15 points for the Tritons (11-14, 5-9). Toni Rocak added 11 points and seven rebounds. Francis Nwaokorie had 10 points.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Tritons this season. Hawaii defeated UC San Diego 79-56 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up