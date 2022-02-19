CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Cole, Williams lead Coastal Carolina over Troy 73-63

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 6:07 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Vince Cole had 16 points to lead five Coastal Carolina players in double figures as the Chanticleers got past Troy 73-63 on Saturday.

Rudi Williams added 13 points for the Chanticleers (14-12, 6-8 Sun Belt). Essam Mostafa chipped in 12, Josh Uduje scored 11 and Ebrima Dibba had 11. Williams also had nine rebounds, while Mostafa posted nine rebounds.

Nick Stampley had 10 points for the Trojans (18-9, 9-5). Duke Deen added 10 points. Zay Williams had eight rebounds.

The Chanticleers leveled the season series against the Trojans. Troy defeated Coastal Carolina 69-59 on Jan. 6.

