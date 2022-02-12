Cole lifts Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern 79-58

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Vince Cole had a career-high 28 points as Coastal Carolina routed Georgia Southern 79-58 on Saturday.…

Listen now to WTOP News

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Vince Cole had a career-high 28 points as Coastal Carolina routed Georgia Southern 79-58 on Saturday.

Cole made 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Rudi Williams had 18 points and eight assists for Coastal Carolina (13-11, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference). Garrick Green added 10 points. Wilfried Likayi had 10 points.

Elijah McCadden had 14 points for the Eagles (11-12, 4-8). Kamari Brown added 10 points. Prince Toyambi had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Andrei Savrasov, the Eagles’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

The Chanticleers improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 76-72 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.