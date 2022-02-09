Cohen leads Saint Francis (PA) against Fairleigh Dickinson after 26-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-16, 3-9 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-19, 2-7 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-16, 3-9 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-19, 2-7 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Josh Cohen scored 26 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 65-64 overtime loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Knights are 1-4 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Flash are 3-9 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is averaging 14.6 points for the Knights. Devon Dunn is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover is averaging 12.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.