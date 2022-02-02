CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Cockburn leads No. 18 Illinois against No. 11 Wisconsin after 22-point performance

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:02 AM

Wisconsin Badgers (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -6.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Illinois faces the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers after Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points in Illinois’ 59-56 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Fighting Illini have gone 9-2 in home games. Illinois averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Badgers are 8-2 in conference matchups. Wisconsin averages 8.3 turnovers per game and is 16-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cockburn is averaging 17.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Jonathan Davis is scoring 19.3 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Badgers: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

