Cockburn leads No. 15 Illinois against No. 22 Ohio State after 27-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -6; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Illinois hosts the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes after Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points in Illinois’ 79-74 win against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Fighting Illini have gone 11-2 at home. Illinois scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Buckeyes have gone 10-5 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by E.J. Liddell averaging 5.2.

The Fighting Illini and Buckeyes match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cockburn is shooting 60.8% and averaging 21.7 points for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Liddell is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

