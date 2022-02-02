Coastal Carolina visits UT Arlington after Azore’s 23-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-9, 4-5 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-12, 5-5 Sun Belt) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-9, 4-5 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-12, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after David Azore scored 23 points in UT Arlington’s 58-53 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Mavericks are 7-2 on their home court. UT Arlington is 4-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Chanticleers are 4-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks third in the Sun Belt with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.8.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azore is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Mavericks. Patrick Mwamba is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Vince Cole averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Mostafa is averaging 12.8 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

