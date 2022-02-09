Coastal Carolina hosts Georgia State in conference showdown

Georgia State Panthers (9-10, 3-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-10, 4-6 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Georgia State Panthers (9-10, 3-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-10, 4-6 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Essam Mostafa and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers host Corey Allen and the Georgia State Panthers in Sun Belt action.

The Chanticleers are 9-4 in home games. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 37.6 boards. Mostafa leads the Chanticleers with 9.9 rebounds.

The Panthers are 3-5 in conference play. Georgia State leads the Sun Belt with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Eliel Nsoseme averaging 3.6.

The teams play for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Chanticleers won the last matchup 72-68 on Jan. 22. Vince Cole scored 23 points points to help lead the Chanticleers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebrima Dibba is averaging 7.8 points and 6.1 assists for the Chanticleers. Cole is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Allen is averaging 14.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Kane Williams is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

