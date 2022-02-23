CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Cleveland State visits Detroit Mercy following Davis’ 31-point game

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Cleveland State Vikings (19-7, 15-4 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-13, 9-6 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Cleveland State Vikings after Antoine Davis scored 31 points in Detroit Mercy’s 80-75 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Titans have gone 7-0 at home. Detroit Mercy is eighth in the Horizon with 12.1 assists per game led by Davis averaging 4.6.

The Vikings are 15-4 in Horizon play. Cleveland State ranks fifth in the Horizon shooting 34.3% from deep. Tre Gomillion paces the Vikings shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won the last meeting 72-70 on Jan. 15. D’Moi Hodge scored 16 points to help lead the Vikings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 23.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Titans. D.J. Harvey is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Torrey Patton is averaging 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Vikings. Hodge is averaging 16.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

