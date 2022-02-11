Cleveland State hosts IUPUI following Hodge’s 31-point outing

IUPUI Jaguars (2-20, 0-11 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (16-6, 12-3 Horizon) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland…

IUPUI Jaguars (2-20, 0-11 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (16-6, 12-3 Horizon)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after D’Moi Hodge scored 31 points in Cleveland State’s 76-75 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Vikings have gone 13-3 at home. Cleveland State ranks eighth in the Horizon in team defense, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Jaguars are 0-11 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Vikings and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodge is averaging 16.4 points and 2.2 steals for the Vikings. Torrey Patton is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

B.J. Maxwell is averaging 12 points for the Jaguars. Nathan McClure is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 51.5 points, 24.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.