Cleveland State faces UIC following Hodge’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:02 AM

UIC Flames (8-13, 4-8 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (16-5, 12-2 Horizon)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the UIC Flames after D’Moi Hodge scored 21 points in Cleveland State’s 84-71 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Vikings have gone 13-2 at home. Cleveland State is 6-5 against opponents over .500.

The Flames are 4-8 in conference matchups. UIC gives up 72.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Vikings and Flames face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodge is averaging 15.7 points and 2.2 steals for the Vikings. Torrey Patton is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Damaria Franklin is averaging 18.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Flames. Kevin Johnson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

