OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Cleveland St. beats Green…

Cleveland St. beats Green Bay 85-69

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 10:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State tallied a season-high 24 assists and beat Green Bay 85-69 on Friday night. Torrey Patton led the Vikings with five assists. Deante Johnson added four assists.

Johnson also had seven rebounds for the Vikings.

Jayson Woodrich had 15 points for Cleveland State (15-5, 11-2 Horizon League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Yahel Hill added 11 points.

Nate Jenkins had 19 points for the Phoenix (4-17, 3-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Emmanuel Ansong added 17 points and eight rebounds. Cade Meyer had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up