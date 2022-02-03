Clergeot leads SE Louisiana against McNeese after 29-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (11-11, 3-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (8-14, 2-3 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SE Louisiana Lions (11-11, 3-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (8-14, 2-3 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the McNeese Cowboys after Keon Clergeot scored 29 points in SE Louisiana’s 78-68 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Cowboys have gone 5-2 at home.

McNeese ranks second in the Southland with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by The Lions are 3-2 in Southland play. SE Louisiana ranks sixth in the Southland with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalyn Hinton averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Lions won 83-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Ryan Burkhardt led the Lions with 20 points, and Kellon Taylor led the Cowboys with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Gus Okafor is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Lions. Burkhardt is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

