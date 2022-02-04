Clemson visits Georgia Tech after Devoe’s 30-point game

Clemson Tigers (12-9, 4-6 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 2-8 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (12-9, 4-6 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 2-8 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces the Clemson Tigers after Michael Devoe scored 30 points in Georgia Tech’s 81-66 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-7 at home. Georgia Tech averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers have gone 4-6 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks second in the ACC shooting 38.7% from downtown. Ian Schieffelin paces the Tigers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devoe is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11 points. PJ Hall is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.