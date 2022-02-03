OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Clemson starting forward Tyson out with broken clavicle

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 6:52 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting forward Hunter Tyson is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle.

Tyson sustained the injury in the first half of the Tigers’ 75-69 victory over Florida State on Wednesday night. X-rays taken Thursday confirmed the broken bone that connects the sternum to the shoulder.

Tyson is a 6-foot-8 senior from Monroe, North Carolina, had started all 21 games this season and was averaging a career-best 10.4 points a game.

There was no timetable for Tyson’s possible return this season, the school said in a release.

The Tigers (12-9, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) next play at Georgia Tech (9-12, 2-8) on Saturday.

