Clements and the Eastern Illinois Panthers visit conference foe Tennessee Tech

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-17, 2-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-17, 2-8 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-17, 2-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-17, 2-8 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kejuan Clements and the Eastern Illinois Panthers visit Jr. Clay and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Monday.

The Golden Eagles are 4-6 in home games. Tennessee Tech gives up 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-7 in conference games. Eastern Illinois allows 71.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.2 points per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clay is averaging 12.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Clements is averaging 8.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Panthers. Paul Bizimana is averaging 12.2 points and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 24.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

