OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Clay, Pettway carry Tennessee…

Clay, Pettway carry Tennessee Tech over SE Missouri 98-94

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 11:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jr. Clay scored 19 points as Tennessee Tech defeated Southeast Missouri 98-94 on Thursday night.

John Pettway added 17 points for the Golden Eagles, while Kenny White Jr. chipped in 16. Clay hit 9 of 10 free throws. He added six assists. White also had five steals. Daniel Ramsey had 13 points for Tennessee Tech (8-19, 5-9 Ohio Valley Conference).

Eric Reed Jr. scored a career-high 35 points for the Redhawks (11-16, 6-8). Manny Patterson tied a season high with 20 points and had 10 rebounds. Nana Akenten had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up