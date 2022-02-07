OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Clay lifts Tennessee Tech past Eastern Illinois 84-58

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 9:10 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jr. Clay had a season-high 23 points as Tennessee Tech easily defeated Eastern Illinois 84-58 on Monday night.

Clay shot 6 for 8 from behind the arc.

Kenny White Jr. had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Tennessee Tech (6-18, 3-8 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak. Mamoudou Diarra added 14 points and Keishawn Davidson had 11 points and eight assists.

CJ Lane had 14 points for the Panthers (4-19, 2-8). Rodolfo Rufino Bolis added 11 points and Dan Luers had 10 points.

