Clay and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles visit conference foe SIU-Edwardsville

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-18, 4-8 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-17, 2-10 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ray’Sean Taylor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars host Jr. Clay and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Cougars are 5-4 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 4-8 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won 94-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Kenny White Jr. led the Golden Eagles with 23 points, and Shaun Doss led the Cougars with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Doss is averaging 12.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Clay is averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. White is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

