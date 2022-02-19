Clay and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles visit conference foe Austin Peay

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-19, 5-9 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (10-15, 6-9 OVC) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-19, 5-9 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (10-15, 6-9 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -1; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Hutchins-Everett and the Austin Peay Governors host Jr. Clay and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in OVC action Saturday.

The Governors are 6-4 on their home court. Austin Peay is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Eagles are 5-9 in conference play. Tennessee Tech ranks second in the OVC with 16.5 assists per game led by Keishawn Davidson averaging 4.2.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Governors won the last meeting 58-55 on Jan. 30. Hutchins-Everett scored 18 points points to help lead the Governors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hutchins-Everett is shooting 52.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Governors. Carlos Paez is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Clay averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 60.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

