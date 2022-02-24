CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Clarke carries Sacred Heart past Mount St. Mary’s 77-65

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:55 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Aaron Clarke had 21 points as Sacred Heart beat Mount St. Mary’s 77-65 on Thursday night.

Clarke made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Nico Galette had 17 points for Sacred Heart (9-19, 5-10 Northeast Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Tyler Thomas added 14 points and Alex Watson had 10 points.

Nana Opoku had 12 points for the Mountaineers (12-15, 8-7). Mezie Offurum and Deandre Thomas each had 11 points.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary’s defeated Sacred Heart 98-59 on Jan. 21.

