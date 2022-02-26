Clark leads Virginia against Florida State after 25-point performance

Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 7-10 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 7-10 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -8.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Kihei Clark scored 25 points in Virginia’s 65-61 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cavaliers are 10-5 in home games. Virginia is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seminoles are 7-10 in ACC play. Florida State is 5-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers and Seminoles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Gardner is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Clark is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Caleb Mills is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

