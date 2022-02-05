OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Clark, Brickus lift La Salle past George Mason 83-78

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 6:12 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Clark and Jhamir Brickus scored 18 points apiece as La Salle edged past George Mason 83-78 on Saturday.

Josh Nickelberry added 17 points for the Explorers, while Clifton Moore chipped in 15 and also had five blocks.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 17 points for the Patriots (11-9, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Devon Cooper added 16 points. Xavier Johnson had 16 points and eight assists.

