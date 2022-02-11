Citadel visits VMI after Stephens’ 27-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (10-13, 4-8 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (15-10, 8-5 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

Citadel Bulldogs (10-13, 4-8 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (15-10, 8-5 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on the Citadel Bulldogs after Jake Stephens scored 27 points in VMI’s 85-79 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Keydets are 9-2 on their home court. VMI averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Keydets won the last meeting 90-85 on Jan. 15. Stephens scored 20 points points to help lead the Keydets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is averaging 19 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Keydets. Trey Bonham is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

Hayden Brown is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

