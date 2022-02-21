CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Citadel visits Samford following Moffe’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Citadel Bulldogs (11-15, 5-10 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (18-9, 8-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -6.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits the Samford Bulldogs after Tyler Moffe scored 20 points in Citadel’s 77-67 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Samford Bulldogs are 11-2 on their home court. Samford ranks eighth in the SoCon with 13.1 assists per game led by Ques Glover averaging 4.4.

The Citadel Bulldogs are 5-10 in SoCon play. Citadel ranks second in the SoCon with 16.7 assists per game led by Moffe averaging 4.0.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in SoCon play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 107-93 on Feb. 5. Glover scored 30 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Marshall is averaging 12.4 points and eight rebounds for the Samford Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

Jason Roche is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Citadel Bulldogs, while averaging 14.1 points. Hayden Brown is averaging 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Samford Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Citadel Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

