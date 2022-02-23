CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Citadel takes on Mercer on 3-game slide

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Citadel Bulldogs (11-16, 5-11 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (15-14, 8-8 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel is looking to end its three-game skid with a win over Mercer.

The Bears have gone 10-3 in home games. Mercer ranks fifth in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 5-11 in SoCon play. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon allowing 76.8 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last matchup 71-64 on Jan. 18. James Glisson III scored 16 points points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Haase is averaging 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Hayden Brown is averaging 18.8 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

