Citadel hosts Furman following Moffe’s 24-point game

Furman Paladins (19-11, 11-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (12-16, 6-11 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Furman Paladins (19-11, 11-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (12-16, 6-11 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel faces the Furman Paladins after Tyler Moffe scored 24 points in Citadel’s 71-67 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-7 at home. Citadel leads the SoCon with 12.6 fast break points.

The Paladins are 11-6 in conference matchups. Furman ranks second in the SoCon shooting 38.3% from deep. Joe Anderson leads the Paladins shooting 48% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Paladins won 102-83 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Jalen Slawson led the Paladins with 17 points, and Jason Roche led the Bulldogs with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moffe is averaging 10.6 points and four assists for the Bulldogs. Hayden Brown is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Mike Bothwell is averaging 15.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

