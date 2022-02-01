Citadel faces Furman after Moffe’s 21-point performance

Citadel Bulldogs (9-11, 3-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (16-7, 8-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (9-11, 3-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (16-7, 8-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits the Furman Paladins after Tyler Moffe scored 21 points in Citadel’s 75-62 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Paladins have gone 10-1 in home games. Furman is third in the SoCon scoring 78.1 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 3-6 against conference opponents. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon giving up 74.8 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Paladins and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Hunter is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 assists. Mike Bothwell is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Moffe is averaging 8.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Hayden Brown is averaging 14.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

