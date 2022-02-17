Cincinnati takes on Wichita State after Davenport’s 20-point game

Wichita State Shockers (13-9, 4-6 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 6-6 AAC) Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (13-9, 4-6 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 6-6 AAC)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Jeremiah Davenport scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 81-74 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Bearcats have gone 11-4 in home games. Cincinnati averages 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Shockers are 4-6 against AAC opponents. Wichita State ranks ninth in the AAC scoring 25.9 points per game in the paint led by Morris Udeze averaging 6.7.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won 61-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. David Dejulius led the Bearcats with 18 points, and Tyson Etienne led the Shockers with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davenport is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 13 points and 5.2 rebounds. Dejulius is shooting 45.2% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 5.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Shockers. Etienne is averaging 10.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 35.5% over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

