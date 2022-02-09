OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Cincinnati plays South Florida after Dejulius’ 25-point performance

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:22 AM

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-7, 5-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-14, 2-7 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -7; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the South Florida Bulls after David Dejulius scored 25 points in Cincinnati’s 80-58 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Bulls are 6-5 on their home court. South Florida is 2-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearcats are 5-4 in AAC play. Cincinnati has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Greene is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 9.5 points and 1.9 steals. Jamir Chaplin is shooting 45.9% and averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Jeremiah Davenport is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 12.1 points. Dejulius is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

