Cincinnati hosts No. 6 Houston after White’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Houston Cougars (19-3, 8-0 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-6, 5-3 AAC)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -6; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats after Fabian White Jr. scored 21 points in Houston’s 73-62 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bearcats are 11-2 in home games. Cincinnati scores 67.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 8-0 against AAC opponents. Houston has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats and Cougars square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is averaging 12.9 points for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Kyler Edwards is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Cougars. Josh Carlton is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

