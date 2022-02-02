OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Cincinnati hosts Memphis after Adams-Woods’ 21-point performance

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Memphis Tigers (11-8, 5-4 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-6, 5-3 AAC)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Memphis Tigers after Mika Adams-Woods scored 21 points in Cincinnati’s 60-59 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Bearcats are 11-2 on their home court. Cincinnati ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 31.8% from downtown, led by Jeremiah Davenport shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 5-4 against AAC opponents. Memphis leads the AAC with 15.6 assists. Alex Lomax leads the Tigers with 2.9.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Tigers won the last matchup 87-80 on Jan. 9. Tyler Harris scored 20 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davenport is averaging 12.3 points for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Harris averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Lester Quinones is averaging 6.7 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

